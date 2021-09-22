Low levels of so-called forever chemicals detected in county drinking water

The county, which purchases water from the city of Dayton and distributes it to customers, tested samples from 13 locations. They determined that traces of the group of toxins, known and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS — in the water ranges from non-detect to 10.9 parts per trillion. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level is 70 ppt.

A part-per-trillion is the equivalent of a grain of sand in an Olympic-size pool.