Low levels of so-called forever chemicals detected in county drinking water

A group of so-called “forever chemicals” detected in Montgomery County’s drinking water is below the recommended action level, officials announced Wednesday.
The county, which purchases water from the city of Dayton and distributes it to customers, tested samples from 13 locations. They determined that traces of the group of toxins, known and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS — in the water ranges from non-detect to 10.9 parts per trillion. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended action level is 70 ppt.
A part-per-trillion is the equivalent of a grain of sand in an Olympic-size pool.
The county has about 250,000 water customers.
“We are pleased to see that our results returned so far below the (recommended action level) because we want our water customers to know that our water is safe to drink,” Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said in a statement. “Even before we facilitated the water testing, we truly believed the PFAS levels were below the recommended 70 ppt. If we thought otherwise, we would have alerted our water customers that we had some reservations about its safety and to stop drinking it. But being able to see the data resulting from the tests allows us to provide customers with scientific proof showing the water is safe to drink.”
PFAS are dubbed “forever chemicals” because there’s currently no technology that can destroy them. Exposure to the chemicals has been linked to affects on pregnancy, an increase in cholesterol levels and some forms of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infants and children, pregnant and nursing women, and those who have a compromised immune system might be at a higher risk of health effects from PFAS exposure.
The county has shared the test results with the city of Dayton, Greene County, the U.S. EPA and the Ohio EPA, officials said. This is the first time Montgomery County has tested for PFAS, but plans to do so annually moving forward, officials said.