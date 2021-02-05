LPN accused of stealing medication from Trotwood senior living patients indicted

A 33-year-old Springboro woman indicted Friday is accused of stealing medications from residents at Friendship Village in Trotwood.
Tiffany S. Jackson was issued a summons to appear Feb. 18 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Municipal Court for five counts of tampering with drugs and five counts of theft of drugs, according to a county grand jury report.
Jackson worked as a licensed practical nurse at Friendship Village on Denlinger Road. She was indicted for stealing medication from residents, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said.
The thefts were alleged to have happened between July 25 and Sept. 6, 2020, according to her indictment.
Jackson’s license is no longer active, according to the online Ohio Professional Licensure website.
She is not in custody.