Luna Gifts expands to Centerville

“This is the kind of space we’ve been dreaming about,” said Savannah Winfield, manager of Luna. “It’s going to give us the opportunity to do all the things we’ve wanted to do.”

After nine years of operating Luna in Dayton’s Oregon District, owner Tracy Robillard said expansion came from a desire to grow her offerings and address repeated requests from Luna customers for more.

Uptown Centerville was a natural fit, said Robillard, a Centerville resident.

“We planted our roots here, my husband grew up in the area and we’re raising our daughter here. The support from the community has been strong and deeply meaningful,” she said.

Midnight Bloom will keep the vibe of Luna while offering more options thanks to a larger space.

Plans call for plant-themed classes and workshops, a wider selection of plants, furnishings and textiles, home decor, vintage items, and curated goods by local vendors.

Midnight Bloom will be located at 116 W. Franklin St., an historic building that was home to Uptown Centerville tenant K&G Bike Shop until late 2025.

Robillard said Midnight Bloom’s exterior will pay homage to its predecessor with a bicycle displayed out front.

“A lot of people recognize the location as the bike shop. We want to add a little ode,” Robillard said.

Luna’s 7-member staff is helping open Midnight Bloom, Winfield said, adding they will be hiring as their opening date approaches.

Development Director Erik Collins said Uptown Centerville continues to evolve with a mix of retail, dining and service businesses that create a “vibrant destination.”

“Midnight Bloom adds another unique experience that strengthens Uptown’s character and reflects the type of investment we are excited to see,” Collins said.