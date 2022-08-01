dayton-daily-news logo
Lutz to challenge Troy mayor Oda in 2023 Republican primary

City of Troy 2023 mayoral candidates William Lutz and Robin Oda.

City of Troy 2023 mayoral candidates William Lutz and Robin Oda.

Local News
20 minutes ago

TROY — William “Bill” Lutz, Troy city council president, announced Monday he will run for mayor of Troy next year in a Republican primary against current Mayor Robin Oda.

Oda, in her first four-year term, announced earlier this year that she would seek re-election.

Lutz served as a council member in 2018-19 and as council president since 2020. He works as executive director of The New Path Inc., a nonprofit, and is owner/principal of Pinnacle Strategies Ltd., a coaching and consulting service to nonprofit organizations.

In his announcement, Lutz said he thinks the community “needs an administration that is more responsive to the concerns from residents.”

More information is available on his campaign website at www.williamlutz.org or on Facebook.

Oda said information on her campaign is at www.robinoda.com, which directs people to her Facebook page.

