Mad River schools moving to ask voters for property tax increase in spring election

RIVERSIDE — Voters in the Mad River Local School District this spring may be asked to pay more property taxes.
The board of education is asking Montgomery County to certify how much revenue a 5.9-mill tax levy increase would generate to fund school district operations.
Mad River Treasurer Jerry Ellender cited projected “significant” increasing deficits in future years in recommending the levy, the first school tax issue on the ballot in the district since March 2012.
While the county auditor’s office will certify specific amounts, Ellender said the district estimates passage of a 5.9-mill levy would increase costs for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 by $206.50 a year.
The additional tax would raise about $1.5 million a year, he added.
The district is projecting about $2.3 million in deficits for the 2023-24 school year with that number rising annually to about $7 million by 2026-27, Ellender said.
The district is forecasting to have about $15 million in reserves by the end of this school year and “our minimum” is three months of operating expenses, or about $12 million, he added.
Operating costs include a variety of expenses, ranging from salaries and benefits to buying school buses and textbooks, he said.
The school board is expected to vote later this month to place the levy on the May ballot. The deadline to file for tax issues in that election is Feb. 1, Ellender said.
