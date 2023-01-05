Mad River schools moving to ask voters for property tax increase in spring election

The district is projecting about $2.3 million in deficits for the 2023-24 school year with that number rising annually to about $7 million by 2026-27, Ellender said.

The district is forecasting to have about $15 million in reserves by the end of this school year and “our minimum” is three months of operating expenses, or about $12 million, he added.

Operating costs include a variety of expenses, ranging from salaries and benefits to buying school buses and textbooks, he said.

The school board is expected to vote later this month to place the levy on the May ballot. The deadline to file for tax issues in that election is Feb. 1, Ellender said.