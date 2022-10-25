NEW DETAILS: Mad River schools OKs new four-year superintendent contract

RIVERSIDE — Mad River Local School District’s superintendent has been awarded a new four-year starting next school year.
The board of education has approved the new deal for Chad Wyen calling for a $153,262 annual salary from Aug. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2027, according to the district.
The new agreement for Wyen was voted on Monday night. It allows for the salary to be renegotiated annually or changed by administrative salary schedule adjustments, contract language states.
The deal also states the district will pay Wyen’s share of contributions to the State Teachers Retirement System, provide 13 paid holidays and 25 vacation days, and a transportation stipend of $500 a month.
Wyen has been Mad River’s superintendent since 2014 and has worked for the district for more than 20 years. Before his current job, he was Mad River’s special education/curriculum director.
About the Author