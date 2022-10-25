NEW DETAILS: Mad River schools OKs new four-year superintendent contract

BreakingNews
Beavercreek 8-year-old going to World Series to compete in Pitch, Hit & Run contest
Local News
By
48 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — Mad River Local School District’s superintendent has been awarded a new four-year starting next school year.

The board of education has approved the new deal for Chad Wyen calling for a $153,262 annual salary from Aug. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2027, according to the district.

The new agreement for Wyen was voted on Monday night. It allows for the salary to be renegotiated annually or changed by administrative salary schedule adjustments, contract language states.

ExplorePOPULAR: Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering

The deal also states the district will pay Wyen’s share of contributions to the State Teachers Retirement System, provide 13 paid holidays and 25 vacation days, and a transportation stipend of $500 a month.

Wyen has been Mad River’s superintendent since 2014 and has worked for the district for more than 20 years. Before his current job, he was Mad River’s special education/curriculum director.

ExploreEARLIER: Oakwood schools to name ex-principal as interim superintendent

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

