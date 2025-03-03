Magazine: Dayton is No. 1

In its March 2025 issue, the magazine quotes Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. as saying, “Dayton is hot right now.”

“To grow is to change, and while there is no set timeline for getting to the top, the diligence of a region’s leadership is often what sets them apart.

“The Dayton-Kettering-Beavercreek metro area in western Ohio is a case in point. For the first time since 2021, the region with an estimated population of over 814,000 has climbed the ranks to take the No. 1 spot among Tier 2 metros. In the words of Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, ‘Dayton is hot right now.’”

“The Dayton region had a lot to celebrate in 2024,” said coalition President and Chief Executive Jeff Hoagland. “SNC (Sierra Nevada Corp.) announced it will build two more hangars at the Dayton Airport to support their growth, Italian power transformer manufacturer Westrafo announced it will build its first North American production facility in the region, and Dayton’s onMain was named one of Ohio’s new Innovation Hubs. None of this happens without engaged partners invested in our region, and we have the best team in the country.”

Site Selection magazine ranks cities and states each year based on the number of economic development projects in their region. Projects are ranked based on state, regional and local incentives, as well as those that do not receive assistance.

“This year’s results indicate a strong state and regional business climate,” the coalition said.

“These exceptional results highlight our sustained excellence and momentum across every corner of the state,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “From our largest cities to our smallest communities, Ohio is demonstrating that our business-friendly approach, strategic investments in infrastructure, and commitment to workforce readiness are creating an environment where companies and people can thrive.”

The Atlanta-based magazine has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988, based on corporate moves as tracked by a proprietary “Conway Projects” Database.

In 2024, companies committed to create more than 2,559 new jobs while protecting more than 8,257 existing jobs, according to coalition figures.

Those projects are expected to generate more than $176 million in new payroll and $1.2 billion in capital investment.

Site Selection’s story on the metro area can be read here.