Main Street Lebanon organization merging with Chamber of Commerce

The following Main Street Lebanon events will continue: Girls Night Out, Independence Day Parade, Chocolate Walk, Country Music Festival, Lebanon Bike Criterium, and Pooch Parade. All Chamber events will continue, including Third Fridays and the Christmas Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade.

In addition, the relationship with Heritage Ohio and its grants will continue as it has been. The Economic Vitality & Design Committee will continue to provide recommendations to the city, which has led to improvements like the 511 N. Broadway Development, Cedar City Park, and the dining bump-outs on Mulberry Street.

The Chamber is currently seeking volunteers interested in serving on the Main Street committee to promote businesses and events. Those interested in serving can contact the chamber at info@lebanonchamber.org.