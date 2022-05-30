Main Street Lebanon organization merging with Chamber of Commerce

Main Street Lebanon will join with the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce in an effort to best serve the businesses, residents, and tourists who enjoy downtown Lebanon.
“Main Street Lebanon has provided key input into the revitalization and expansion of downtown Lebanon, as well as hosting well-known events in our city,” said Adam Mathews, Main Street board member and Lebanon’s vice mayor.
The merger will begin on July 1, according to Main Street Lebanon and Chamber officials.
Businesses will no longer be asked to pay dues to two separate organizations to obtain the benefits offered by each. Businesses who belong to the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce will now benefit from Main Street Lebanon programs at no additional cost.
The mission of Main Street Lebanon is to promote the historic downtown Lebanon and downtown merchants. This mission will continue as Main Street board members will transition onto the Chamber’s board, as well as function as a separate committee within the Chamber. Angie Smith, chamber executive director, will oversee operations.
The following Main Street Lebanon events will continue: Girls Night Out, Independence Day Parade, Chocolate Walk, Country Music Festival, Lebanon Bike Criterium, and Pooch Parade. All Chamber events will continue, including Third Fridays and the Christmas Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade.
In addition, the relationship with Heritage Ohio and its grants will continue as it has been. The Economic Vitality & Design Committee will continue to provide recommendations to the city, which has led to improvements like the 511 N. Broadway Development, Cedar City Park, and the dining bump-outs on Mulberry Street.
The Chamber is currently seeking volunteers interested in serving on the Main Street committee to promote businesses and events. Those interested in serving can contact the chamber at info@lebanonchamber.org.
