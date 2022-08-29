Major changes coming to U.S. 35 and Trebein intersection

For eastbound U.S. 35 traffic, vehicles exiting onto Valley Road will go just past the new bridge and take a traditional semicircle exit ramp, connecting to Valley at an intersection a bit farther south of the bridge. Traffic from Valley to eastbound U.S. 35 will enter via a ramp from that same spot.

Greene County Engineer Stephanie Goff said both exit intersections will start without traffic lights, but will be configured in such a way that the signals can be added if traffic volume calls for them. Similarly, the bridge over U.S. 35 will start at three lanes, but will be built so it can easily transition to five lanes if needed.

Combined Shape Caption A map of what the interchange at US-35 and Trebein will look like. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption A map of what the interchange at US-35 and Trebein will look like. CONTRIBUTED

ODOT and local governments have had the Trebein intersection project on the books for years. The intersection was first identified as needing improvement in 1976. Originally lumped together with the Factory Road and Orchard Lane Superstreet project, which opened to traffic last year, the projects were split apart due to funding.

The current intersection has several safety issues and suffers from congestion problems. During peak times, vehicles back up on Trebein beyond Dayton-Xenia Road to the north, up the hill to the U.S. 35 ramp to the east, as well as on U.S. 35 toward Dayton. Many safety improvements have been added to this intersection over the years, including flashing signs, but issues persist.

Truckers traveling west on U.S. 35 are often caught off-guard, as Trebein is the first traffic signal in 130 miles, or two hours, of traveling from Point Pleasant, W.Va. to Dayton, said Greene County Engineer Stephanie Goff.

“The types of crashes at Trebein are some of the most severe, because they’re usually truck vs. car,” Goff said.

Currently, between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles pass through the intersection each day, a number that is likely to grow with the host of new developments along Trebein. The intersection upgrade has already drawn significant attention from developers interested in acreage along U.S. 35.

Developers are required to submit studies that show how much traffic is coming in and out of each development, to know what improvements need to happen to Trebein to support those developments, both housing and commercial, Goff previously told the Dayton Daily News.

“We anticipate that a piece of (Trebein) could be up to five lanes when it’s fully built out,” Goff said.

Greene County commissioners voted Thursday to proceed with an eminent domain action on a small portion of the property of K.E. Shelton Excavating, to secure right-of-way for the U.S. 35 and Trebein Road upgrade.

The last time Greene County exercised an eminent domain action was in 2009, to build a connector between Factory Road and Orchard Lane. The commissioners also donated just over half an acre of land to the project.

Explore 9 Fairborn agencies added to 36 Greene County nonprofits getting ARPA funding