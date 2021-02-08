Make priceless memories Valentine’s Day with gifts, flowers, more

The Exchange delivers safe, sanitized, secure shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering buy online, pick up in store and curbside pickup options for minimal-contact or contactless shopping.

Delivery of flowers and food from ShopMyExchange.com is offered in the continental United States only. Flower delivery orders should be placed before Feb. 10 to ensure delivery by Feb. 14.

Military shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans and Veterans with a service-connected disability, can count on the Exchange to offer tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets for more information on shopping tax-free with the Exchange.

*Valid Jan. 1 – April 29 at any Army & Air Force Exchange Service facility and shopmyexchange.com. Must be a jewelry and/or watch purchase of $799 or more in a single transaction. Excludes smart and/or fitness watches, prior purchases, layaways, concessionaires, Exchange Online MarketPlace, NEX, CGX and MCX. Offer ends at 2359 CT on final day of promotion.