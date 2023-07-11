NEW DETAILS: Kettering business park land sale calls for 100 jobs, $9M payroll

KETTERING — A city contract to sell 48.19 acres of land at Miami Valley Research Park calls for the creation of at least 100 jobs and a payroll of $9 million.

The economic development agreement set to be addressed by Kettering City Council tonight includes selling the land for $1.7 million to Industrial Commercial Properties, which would build a facility of at least 150,000 square feet, city records show.

The land involved in this contract has a different parcel number than the 28.5-acre property Kettering sold to a subsidiary of Cleveland-based ICP in May, according to Montgomery County land records. But both parcels have Research Boulevard addresses.

That transaction to Kettering Research Park Land LLC included a purchase price of $285,410, officials said.

ICP has talked about building an apartment complex in the 300-unit range on the land near the Beavercreek border that was purchased in May.

The spring deal gave the real estate development business about 68 total acres at the business park, ICP Executive Dean Miller has said.

The contract being addressed by Kettering tonight states the 150,000 square-foot facility would be built before the end of 2024.

“The end user will commit to bring at least 100 jobs and a payroll of $9 million to the property or some other job creation and payroll commitments documented in a JobsOhio offer letter” that’s acceptable to the city, the contract states.

ICP “will attempt to have a lease with an end user” in place by the end of this year, according to the proposal.

The 1,250-acre Miami Valley Research Park is home to more than 4,000 jobs.