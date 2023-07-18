X

Oakwood moves to join 11-member coalition for lower electric rates

OAKWOOD — The city is moving to join a coalition of cities for residents and small businesses to save money on electric rates.

Oakwood City Council Monday night considered a measure to become the latest member of the Miami Valley Communications Council’s electric aggregation group.

Council Monday night held a public hearing — the first of two required before a vote on the issue — to join the MVCC’s group on an opt-in basis.

The group’s current 11 cities’ memberships were approved on an opt-out basis.

Public forums held on electric aggregation open to residents, businesses

The MVCC coalition includes Centerville, Clayton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Trotwood, Vandalia and West Carrollton. Later this year the coalition also is expected to include Brookville, Eaton and Union, with Troy joining in 2024, records show.

Last month the group signed a 28-month contract with electric supplier Energy Harbor of Akron, which charges 6.57 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) starting Sept. 1.

The AES Ohio standard service offer as of June 1 is 10.807 cents per kWh.

Consultant Palmer Energy said the program is projected to save residential customers $350 a year and small businesses about $984 annually.

Local households have a choice to make: Opt out of electric aggregation or do nothing and let it happen

Current electric customers in the MVCC’s group’s member cities have until July 21 to opt out of the plan. However, Oakwood’s participation would be on an opt-in basis, meaning customers must elect to switch energy providers, MVCC Executive Director Jay Weiskircher said.

Oakwood’s next public hearing on the issue is set for Aug. 7.

