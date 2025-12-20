Man, 60, killed in Greene County crash

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 60-year-old Wilmington man in Greene County on Saturday.
Just after 8:20 a.m. , a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling southwest on Paintersville-New Jasper Road in Caesarcreek Twp. when it failed to stop for a stop sign, according to Lt. Joseph Weeks of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The pickup was struck by a 2023 International MV607 headed southeast on Hussey Road. Swearingen’s passenger, Leroy Arrington, 60, of Wilmington, sustained fatal injuries, according to Weeks.
The two drivers were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
