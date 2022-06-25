Man, 74, dies after being struck by vehicle in Lebanon

Lebanon Police said a call about the incident was made to 911 around 5:29 a.m. today. A 2014 Honda Accord traveled northbound on Ohio 48 and hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old man, had walked away from the Cedarview Rehabilitation and Nursing Care facility, crossed over the right of way fence and headed down the embankment into the roadway, police said.