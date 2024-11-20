Man accused of attacking, biting brother in Huber Heights indicted

The domestic violence charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Huber Heights police responded to the 8200 block of Mt. Charles Drive around 10:33 p.m. on Nov. 9 for a report of a person firing a gun.

Two men got into an argument that led to a fight, according to police. No one was shot during the incident.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Brown-Lee is accused of threatening his brother with a knife and choking him.

“During the altercation the victim attempted to grab a firearm because he was in fear of his life,” an affidavit read. “The defendant and victim began to wrestle over the firearm. The defendant then began to bite the victim several times.”

The fight continued into a front yard and onto a neighbor’s car.

Brown-Lee had his brother pinned on the vehicle and then got control of the gun, according to an affidavit.

“The defendant fired at least three rounds at the victim as the victim was running away from the defendant,” according to court documents.

One of the rounds reportedly hit a home.

Brown-Lee is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.