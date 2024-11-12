Man accused of attacking, threatening brother with knife in Huber Heights

Brown-Lee is accused of threatening his brother with a knife and choking him.

Around 10:33 p.m. Saturday, Huber Heights police responded to the 8200 block of Mt. Charles Drive on a report of a person firing a gun. Officers determined two men got into an argument that led to a physical fight, according to police.

“During the altercation the victim attempted to grab a firearm because he was in fear of his life,” an affidavit read. “The defendant and victim began to wrestle over the firearm. The defendant then began to bite the victim several times.”

The fight reportedly continued on the front lawn. At one point Brown-Lee had his brother pinned on a neighbor’s vehicle and then took control of the gun, according to court documents.

“The defendant then fired at least three rounds at the victim as the victim was running away from the defendant,” the affidavit read.

One of the rounds hit a home.

Brown-Lee was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

His brother was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was shot during the incident, according to police.