Man accused of attempted murder in Harrison Twp. shooting

The woman reportedly barricaded herself in a bedroom and stayed on the phone with dispatchers until deputies responded to the Indian Runn Road apartment.

“During the call, the victim expressed fear that her son would force his way into the bedroom and kill her,” the sheriff’s office said.

As deputies approached the apartment, 22-year-old Malique Morrow opened the door and tried to leave, according to the sheriff’s office.

There allegedly was a Glock handgun within Morrow’s reach. Deputies ordered him to the ground and took him into custody.

They provided medical care to the woman until medics were able to transport her to the hospital.

She is in serious but stable condition.

Deputies recovered a firearm and spent shell casings from the apartment.

During an interview, Morrow admitted to shooting his mother multiple times while she was in bed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have not established a clear motive.

Morrow was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of attempted murder, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.