Man accused of breaking into Harrison Twp. house, stealing guns pleads guilty

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.

Knight was previously scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 10.

On Sept. 23, Knight reportedly broke into a house in the 5500 block of Brantford Road with two other men.

The homeowner said multiple guns were stolen, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, deputies were called back to the house on a reported shooting.

The homeowner confronted two suspects and shot at one of them.

Deputies found Steven Schroyer with a gunshot wound to his arm and Steve McCubbins at Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall at 1161 Bartley Road, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Both were arrested, as well as Knight.

During an interview, Schroyer admitted to going to the Brantford Road house with Knight and McCubbins to take scrap metal, an affidavit read.

McCubbins was reportedly the lookout.

“Knight admitted to breaking into the residence multiple times over the past couple days and taking multiple items from inside,” according to the affidavit. “After a search warrant was conducted at Knight’s house, several firearms had been located and he admitted the firearms were taken from the house on Brantford Road.”

McCubbins is facing one count of complicity to commit aggravated burglary and has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 11.

Schroyer was indicted on aggravated burglary, safecracking, complicity to commit grand theft and having weapons while under disability charges. He has a motion to suppress hearing on Jan. 23.