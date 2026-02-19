Man accused of creating child porn, sex abuse in Harrison Twp.

Breaking: Ashley Flynn: Celebration of life set for Sunday

The Vandalia Justice Center is home to the Municipal Court and the Police Department.

A man is facing charges after he reportedly created at least two videos of child porn in Harrison Twp.

Christopher Houck, 20, was charged with two counts each of endangering children, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, voyeurism and gross sexual imposition in Vandalia Municipal Court.

On Feb. 15, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to Harrison Twp. for concerns of child sex abuse.

Christopher Houck. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

A juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment and an exam, according to court records.

Detectives received a search warrant for Houck’s cellular devices.

During a review of the devices, investigators found “self-produced pornographic material” involving Houck and the victim, according to an affidavit.

They found at least two videos. Investigators are continuing to review the devices for additional pornographic material.

Houck was arrested on Feb. 15 and remained in the Montgomery County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

His bond was set at $250,000 on Wednesday.

