Man accused of creating child porn, sex abuse in Harrison Twp.

On Feb. 15, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to Harrison Twp. for concerns of child sex abuse.

A juvenile was taken to the hospital for treatment and an exam, according to court records.

Detectives received a search warrant for Houck’s cellular devices.

During a review of the devices, investigators found “self-produced pornographic material” involving Houck and the victim, according to an affidavit.

They found at least two videos. Investigators are continuing to review the devices for additional pornographic material.

Houck was arrested on Feb. 15 and remained in the Montgomery County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

His bond was set at $250,000 on Wednesday.