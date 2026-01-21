Man accused of killing 1 with pocketknife in Dayton

Wilson used a collapsible pocketknife to injure a man, resulting in his death, an affidavit read. The man’s identity has not been released as of Wednesday morning.

At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, a person reported an unresponsive man was on the ground in the 200 block of Oak Street, according to court records.

When Dayton Fire Department crews responded, they found the man dead.

They contacted Dayton police to take over the investigation.

Wilson was arrested Sunday afternoon and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.