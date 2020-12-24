Man accused of pistol-whipping man in Trotwood

An arrest warrant was issued for James Frederick Rogers following his indictment for two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year gun specifications, as well as having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

Rogers and a 66-year-old man had an argument Nov. 26. Rogers left, but then returned with a gun and used it to pistol-whip the victim, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.