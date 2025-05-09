Breaking: Wittenberg University names Kentucky dean as new president

Man accused of raping 10-year-old in Dayton

The Dayton Municipal Court building on West Third Street in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
A Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly raped and sexually abused a 10-year-old.

Anthony Jordan Lewin, 28, was charged with two counts of rape of a person younger than 13 in Dayton Municipal Court.

Dayton police began investigating Monday after the child reportedly told their mother Lewin raped them.

Anthony Jordan Lewin. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

A sexual assault kit was done at the hospital, and Lewin was interviewed Monday night.

Lewin said the child touched him under his clothes and engaged in sex acts with him twice, according to court documents.

The child was interviewed on Wednesday and provided details of multiple incidents of alleged sexual assault.

A second child spoke to police and said they were suspicious when Lewin and the 10-year-old were in a room with the door closed, according to an affidavit.

Lewin was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

