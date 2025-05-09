Man accused of raping 10-year-old in Dayton

Dayton police began investigating Monday after the child reportedly told their mother Lewin raped them.

A sexual assault kit was done at the hospital, and Lewin was interviewed Monday night.

Lewin said the child touched him under his clothes and engaged in sex acts with him twice, according to court documents.

The child was interviewed on Wednesday and provided details of multiple incidents of alleged sexual assault.

A second child spoke to police and said they were suspicious when Lewin and the 10-year-old were in a room with the door closed, according to an affidavit.

Lewin was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.