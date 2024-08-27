Man accused of raping, sexually abusing child in Kettering

Kettering police opened an investigation after they were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital to speak to a child younger than 13 and the child’s parents, said officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police Department public information officer. The child is known to Birchmeier.

A warrant was issued Aug. 20 for Birchmeier and he was arrested two days later.

His bond was set at $500,000 last week, according to court records. Birchmeier’s next hearing is scheduled for Friday.