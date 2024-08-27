BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Social media post leads to woman charged in Beavercreek homicide

Man accused of raping, sexually abusing child in Kettering

Aug 27, 2024
A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted a child in Kettering.

Mitchell A. Birchmeier was charged in Kettering Municipal Court with two counts of rape, two counts of attempt to commit gross sexual imposition and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Kettering police opened an investigation after they were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital to speak to a child younger than 13 and the child’s parents, said officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police Department public information officer. The child is known to Birchmeier.

A warrant was issued Aug. 20 for Birchmeier and he was arrested two days later.

His bond was set at $500,000 last week, according to court records. Birchmeier’s next hearing is scheduled for Friday.

