Man accused of raping woman in Kettering apartment building indicted

Kettering police responded to a 911 hang-up Oct. 9 at an apartment building in the 1700 block of East Dorothy Lane.

While officers were checking they building, they found two people in the shared laundry room engaging in sexual conduct, according to a Kettering police blotter.

“Through further investigation, it was discovered that the involved female had dialed 911 for help while being raped,” the blotter read.

Otey reportedly took the cellphone from the woman while she tried to call 911. The phone was thrown into a trash can, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

Otey, who was described as homeless in online court documents, remains held on $475,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.