Man accused of running Dayton chop shop, multi-state car theft ring sentenced

• Sentencing: Judge Walter H. Rice sentenced Kahrese Tracey Scott Lee, 28, to seven years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was facing up to 15 years in prison.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: In July, Lee pleaded guilty conspiring to transport stolen vehicles in interstate commerce and to knowingly operating a chop shop as part of a plea agreement.

Who else was involved?

• Chop shop operation: In addition to Lee, Courage Wolugboms, Jarmarkiss Weaver, Quintin Clemons, Dearion Clay, Andrew Placke and Stephen Wilhite were also indicted in the conspiracy.

What are they accused of?

• Car theft ring: The group reportedly stole and processed dozens of vehicles before reselling them or the vehicle parts.

The ring operated between at least October 2023 through October 2024 in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Alabama, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators claim the scheme involved $1.5 million worth of vehicles and vehicle parts.

Lee and Wolugboms used others, including Weaver, Clemons and Clay, to steal vehicles on their behalf, according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio documents.

If Lee and Wolugboms did not want the stolen vehicles, Weaver Clemons or Clay either found another buyer or joyrode until they crashed or law enforcement discovered them, an indictment read.

Weaver, Clemons, Clay and Placke reportedly transported the stolen vehicles and parts, often crossing state lines.

• Dayton chop shop: Lee operated a chop shop on North Irwin Street in Dayton and “served as the central hub and prime mover” of the conspiracy, according to federal court records.

The prosecution claimed Lee was involved in nearly every aspect of the car theft ring, from stealing cars, training others to steal, dissembling vehicles and negotiating the sale of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts.

“Lee was the engine that powered this conspiracy,” a sentencing memo read.

Wilhite allegedly bought stolen vehicles and car parts from Lee and resold them in Alabama.

When police began investigating the Dayton chop shop, Wilhite allowed Lee and the rest of the group to use a garage in Alabama, according to court records.

Where do the other cases stand?

• Plea hearings: Clemons and Wilhite have plea hearings scheduled for Jan. 20 and Jan. 29, respectively.

• Guilty pleas: Wolugboms, Weaver, Clay and Placke previously pleaded guilty in federal court.

Placke’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19. Wolugboms, Weaver and Clay will be sentenced in January.