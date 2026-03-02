Breaking: WATCH: Early moments of Ashley Flynn homicide investigation released

Man accused of selling drugs to Dayton man charged in his death

The Dayton Municipal Court building on West Third Street in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
A man accused of giving a Dayton man drugs is facing charges in his death last year.

Levernon Dontay Phipps IV, 28, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of trafficking cocaine and four counts each of trafficking heroin and aggravated trafficking in Dayton Municipal Court.

On Sept. 30, 2025, Andrew Burton was found dead of an apparent overdose in the 3900 block of Madrid Avenue, an affidavit stated.

Levernon Dontay Phipps IV. Courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Phipps is accused of selling Burton drugs.

During undercover operations, detectives bought drugs from Phipps multiple times between Nov. 17, 2025, and Feb. 23, according to court documents.

When Phipps was arrested on Feb. 26, he had around 25.9 grams of suspect crack and about 2.5 grams of suspected fentanyl on him, an affidavit stated.

Phipps is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000 during his arraignment Monday.

