Man accused of selling drugs to Dayton man charged in his death

On Sept. 30, 2025, Andrew Burton was found dead of an apparent overdose in the 3900 block of Madrid Avenue, an affidavit stated.

Phipps is accused of selling Burton drugs.

During undercover operations, detectives bought drugs from Phipps multiple times between Nov. 17, 2025, and Feb. 23, according to court documents.

When Phipps was arrested on Feb. 26, he had around 25.9 grams of suspect crack and about 2.5 grams of suspected fentanyl on him, an affidavit stated.

Phipps is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000 during his arraignment Monday.