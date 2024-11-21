Man accused of setting Kettering house on fire while 2 slept gets probation

Flowers pleaded guilty to one count of burglary via a bill of information in October. He was previously indicted on two counts of aggravated arson, but the charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty.

Early July 3, Kettering police responded to a basement fire in the 2100 block of East Baatan Drive.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Initially, a resident was believed to still be in the basement, according to a Kettering police log. Due to heavy smoke conditions, police couldn’t go inside.

No one was found inside once Kettering firefighters cleared the residence.

A police investigation determined Flowers set the fire intentionally.

Two people were sleeping in the house at the time of the fire, according to Kettering Municipal Court records. Flowers reportedly left without telling them the house was on fire.