Man accused of sexually abusing child for years in Harrison Twp. charged

In December, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office detective began investigating a sexual assault complaint in Harrison Twp.

Because this was the second time Wells was accused of assaulting the victim, the detective asked if he’d consent to DNA paternity testing of the victim’s child, according to court records.

On Jan. 8, DNA testing confirmed there was a 99.99% probability Wells was the father of the victim’s child.

During an interview, the victim said Wells began sexually abusing her when she was 6 years old, according to court records. From ages 8 to 14, Wells reportedly raped her.

The sexual abuse allegedly continued after she delivered her child.

The victim told the detective she didn’t disclose the abuse in the past because Wells threatened to harm her and her mother, according to court records. He also allegedly said he would harm himself.

Court records indicated the abuse began in 2016 and continued for at least eight years.

Deputies arrested Wells on Monday. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.