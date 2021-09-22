dayton-daily-news logo
X

Michigan man who sexually abused girl, 12, assaulted boy, 3, in Butler Twp. sentenced

Jimmie Duane Ragland
Caption
Jimmie Duane Ragland

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
53 minutes ago

A Michigan man who sexually abused a 12-year-old girl and assaulted a 3-year-old boy and their mother was sentenced Wednesday to more than a decade in prison.

Jimmie Duane Ragland, 33, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to eight counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence and child endangering, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

ExploreRELATED: Bond set for man accused of raping child in case uncovered in Butler Twp. hotel

He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison.

Butler Twp. police responded on New Year’s Day to the Motel 6 on Miller Lane after a person called 911 and reported screams were coming from one of the rooms.

Police found the girl and boy, who both had physical injuries from Ragland, who was intoxicated, according to the prosecutor’s office. The children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

ExploreRELATED: Michigan man accused of sexually abusing girl, 12, assaulting boy, 3, and their mother

While at the hospital, the girl said Ragland sexually assaulted her multiple times since they moved to Ohio from Michigan in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Thankfully, someone wasn’t afraid to get involved and called 911 after hearing the screams,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “This defendant certainly deserves this lengthy prison sentence so that he will be unable to harm anyone else.”

In Other News
1
Dayton police to hold news conference today about officer, suspect...
2
More than $150K awarded to victims of former local attorney accused of...
3
Dayton officer shot in head in stable condition. Mayor: ‘We had a very...
4
Kettering man wanted in Moraine child rape case now in custody
5
Dayton police officer shot in head; suspect critical after officer...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top