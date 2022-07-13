Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys in Piqua

Bond was set at $250,000 for Steven Douglas Hilleary of Piqua during his Tuesday arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court for one count each of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said Hilleary is accused of sexual abuse involving brothers ages 13 and 8 reported to have happened “over a span of time” at a Piqua home. The boys are known to Hilleary, who pleaded not guilty in the case.