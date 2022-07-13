dayton-daily-news logo
Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys in Piqua

Steven Hilleary

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A 36-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting two boys in Piqua.

Bond was set at $250,000 for Steven Douglas Hilleary of Piqua during his Tuesday arraignment in Miami County Municipal Court for one count each of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

ExploreDayton man gets over two dozen new charges in child sex case

Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department said Hilleary is accused of sexual abuse involving brothers ages 13 and 8 reported to have happened “over a span of time” at a Piqua home. The boys are known to Hilleary, who pleaded not guilty in the case.

The case remains under investigation but Grove said additional charges are expected to be filed as soon as Thursday.

Hilleary is in the Miami County Jail, where he has been held since his late Monday night arrest by Piqua police.

