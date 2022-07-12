Dayton man gets over two dozen new charges in child sex case

In November 2018, the girl, who was 13 at the time, told authorities Nalls had taken numerous nude photos of her and engaged in sexual conduct with her in July and August of that year, the prosecutor’s office said.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said further investigation uncovered evidence consistent with the child’s accusations as well as a firearm.

Nalls previously served 17 years in prison from 1989 to 2006 after he was convicted of rape in an unrelated case, the prosecutor’s office said.

He is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.