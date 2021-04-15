Man accused of shooting at Harrison Twp. liquor store workers after card declined

Video surveillance showed him fleeing in a gold or tan Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

An employee was able to identify Parker in a photo lineup, according to court documents.

Investigators also learned that Parker’s relative owned a gold or tan Monte Carlo.

Parker was taken into custody at a home in the 3900 block of Foxboro Drive in Trotwood, where a Monte Carlo spray painted black was also discovered.

During a search of the home, investigators found the clothes Parker was wearing at the time of the shooting as well as items used to paint the car black.

A judge set Parker’s bond at $150,000 during an arraignment on Wednesday, according to court records.