Man accused of shooting at other man from vehicle in Riverside

A Dayton man has been charged after he reportedly shot at another man from a vehicle last weekend in Riverside.
David Baggett, 35, is facing one count each of felonious assault, attempt to commit felonious assault, having weapons under disability and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises as well as two counts of improper handling of firearm, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.
He pleaded not guilty to charges on Tuesday and his bond was set at $1,000,000.
Baggett is accused of shooting at another man from a vehicle while at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Community Drive on Saturday.
The man was not struck by gunfire, according to Riverside police. Baggett and the victim are known to each other.
Additional details about what led up to the shooting are not available at this time. The incident remains under investigation.
