Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times, refusing to let her leave Darke County house

A man reportedly stabbed and hit a woman multiple times and refused to let her leave or call from help in Union City in Darke County last week.
Bradley G. Boyer is facing one count of felonious assault in Darke County Municipal Court. He was arrested in Indiana after he drove the woman to a Redkey, Indiana, residence and the woman was able to contact a neighbor to get help, according to to court records.
On Tuesday, the Redkey Police Department contacted Union City police officers regarding an assault that took place in Ohio the previous week.
When Union City police Chief Mark Ater spoke to the woman, she said she was stabbed seven or eight times with a steak knife and hit in the face and ribs multiple times, according to court records.
The woman was hospitalized in Indiana with multiple puncture wounds and broken ribs, as well as a broken nose.
Boyer and the woman reportedly got into a physical fight on Friday at a Carmel Street home in Union City on Friday. The woman told Ater Boyer wouldn’t let her leave the house and wouldn’t let her call for help, according to court documents.
Later Boyer allegedly made her get into his vehicle and drove her to Redkey, Indiana. The woman was able to contact a neighbor on Monday and asked them to call for help.
A warrant was issued in Darke County Municipal Court for Boyer’s arrest on Tuesday.
