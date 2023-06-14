Man accused of trying to scam $15,000 out of Washington Twp. senior

A Chicago man is accused of trying to steal $15,000 from an 83-year-old Washington Twp. man as part of an online scam.

Weihong Lian, 48, is facing one count of theft from an elderly or disabled person, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Lian reportedly traveled to the man’s Washington Twp. residence from out of state to pick up $15,000. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office organized a controlled transaction using fake money.

Detectives saw Lian pick up the the decoy money and arrested him moments later, according to an affidavit.

An investigation was opened after the man received a fake notice of a virus on his computer, according to the sheriff’s office. Lian spoke to the man over the phone and reportedly convinced the man his banking information was compromised.

Lian connected the man with another person posing as a representative from his bank, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The victim was coerced into withdrawing substantial amounts of money, falsely believing that it would help safeguard his funds,” read the press release.

When Lian was arrested he reportedly had a large amount of money on him.

“My office is committed to protecting our community from these deceptive criminals who prey on vulnerable individuals,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “This operation serves as a reminder for all residents to remain vigilant and educated about fraud prevention.”

He also reminded people to never provide personal information over the phone.

Anyone who thinks they are being scammed or have been scammed should call their local law enforcement agency.

The RANGE Task Force and Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force worked with the sheriff’s office during this incident. It remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.