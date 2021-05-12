Man appeals Warren County murder conviction, death sentence to U.S. Supreme Court

The security camera video also caught Froman in the gas station store and a naked woman, later identified as Thomas, exit the vehicle and start running away. Froman rushed out of the store, grabbed Thomas by the hair, and pushed her into the back seat of the vehicle. Froman then drove away, according to court documents.

Froman’s vehicle was spotted on I-75 and was stopped by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers just south of Middletown. The troopers heard two gunshots and called for assistance. Two tactical teams arrived and found Froman in the front seat with a gun in his hand and a wound to his left upper chest near his shoulder. The troopers also found Thomas dead in the back seat with four bullet wounds.

Because portions of the crime occurred in both Ohio and Kentucky, Froman faced charges, including aggravated murder and kidnapping, in both states.

According to court documents, Froman’s attorneys said the writ should be granted because capital defendants are entitled to be tried before a fair and impartial jury. Froman’s attorneys claim at least four seated jurors expressed racially biased views on their juror questionnaires.

In addition, the court documents claim trial counsel failed to conduct a meaningful questioning of potential jurors, which resulted in racially biased jurors sitting on the panel. It also said the trial court failed in its responsibilities to assure that a fair and impartial jury, free from racial bias, was seated in judgment of Froman.

The Ohio Supreme Court affirmed Froman’s conviction and death sentence in September 2020. A motion for reconsideration was denied in November 2020, according to court records.