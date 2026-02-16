Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian strike in Darke County

A 34-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly fled the scene after hitting and killing a woman with his truck in Darke County.
At 8:52 p.m. Sunday, Darke County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 13700 block of Yorkshire Osgood Road for a report of a person lying in the road.
Deputies arrived and found a woman in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Her identity has not been released.
A preliminary investigation determined a man was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado north on Yorkshire Osgood Road when the truck hit a woman in the road, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver did not stop.
Deputies later found the man and took him into custody for leaving the scene of a crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Osgood Fire, Osgood Rescue and the Darke County Coroner’s Office assisted deputies.
The crash remains under investigation.
