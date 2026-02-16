Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian strike in Darke County

Deputies arrived and found a woman in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her identity has not been released.

A preliminary investigation determined a man was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado north on Yorkshire Osgood Road when the truck hit a woman in the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver did not stop.

Deputies later found the man and took him into custody for leaving the scene of a crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Osgood Fire, Osgood Rescue and the Darke County Coroner’s Office assisted deputies.

The crash remains under investigation.