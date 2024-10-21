Pair accused of trying to rob TV cameraman, hitting him with cane in Dayton

Around 5:16 p.m. on Thursday, Morrow and Lane allegedly tried to rob a TV cameraman as he was preparing to film a story about a fire while at the corner of East Fifth and South Main streets.

One of the men attempted to steal the camera equipment, resulting in a struggle, according to court documents.

“During the struggle, suspect two attacked the victim by hitting him with a walking cane,” an affidavit read. “Both suspects fled the scene and avoided apprehension.”

The camera man had minor injuries.

A Dayton police detective obtained video footage of the incident. Police released surveillance stills of the suspects online Friday and asked for the public’s help identifying them.

An anonymous tip identified both suspects and they were arrested Friday.