Man charged after reportedly firing shots while trying to break into ex’s Dayton house

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Police spoke to the victim who said her ex-boyfriend, Grooms, choked her on Nov. 14 , according to court documents.

“Grooms became angry with her and forced her onto the bed by her throat,” an affidavit read. “He then squeezed her neck to the point that she could not breathe and also left bruising on her neck.”

Grooms reportedly returned on Sunday and tried to force his way into her home.

He fired eight shots from a handgun into the bathroom window and then fled, according to court records.

As of Wednesday morning he was not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website. A warrant has been issued.