Breaking: Final count: Republican McDonald elected to county commission in historic win

Man charged after reportedly firing shots while trying to break into ex’s Dayton house

ajc.com

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A 24-year-old man has been charged after he reportedly fired multiple shots into a Dayton house while trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s place over the weekend.

J’veon Grooms is facing one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence, strangulation and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation in Dayton Municipal Court. The domestic violence charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

Police spoke to the victim who said her ex-boyfriend, Grooms, choked her on Nov. 14 , according to court documents.

ExploreRELATEED: Dayton police looking for suspect from break-in attempt Saturday

“Grooms became angry with her and forced her onto the bed by her throat,” an affidavit read. “He then squeezed her neck to the point that she could not breathe and also left bruising on her neck.”

Grooms reportedly returned on Sunday and tried to force his way into her home.

He fired eight shots from a handgun into the bathroom window and then fled, according to court records.

As of Wednesday morning he was not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails website. A warrant has been issued.

In Other News
1
Volunteer groups sues Dayton for requiring permit to hand out food to...
2
Prosecutor seeks to move 3 teens to adult court in deadly Dayton...
3
Manufacturer’s nearly $1.3M investment includes West Carrollton...
4
Getaway driver sentenced to at least 15 years in deadly Jefferson Twp...
5
Man accused of attacking, biting brother in Huber Heights indicted

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.