Man charged in hatchet attack, SWAT standoff in Riverside

He was arraigned last week, and his bond was set at $500,000.

Brown reportedly attacked a man with a hatchet on Brandt Pike on Feb. 17.

Riverside police responded to an apartment in the 1700 block around 6 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Brown struck a man on the head and leg, resulting in the man needing staples, according to court records.

Riverside police described the man’s condition as serious but non-life-threatening.

Brown then reportedly took a metal cart and left the apartment. Officers found Brown down the street at his residence.

He initially refused to come outside, prompting a brief SWAT standoff, police said. He eventually surrendered to police and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.