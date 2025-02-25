Man charged in hatchet attack, SWAT standoff in Riverside

A man accused of attacking another man with a hatchet prior to a brief SWAT standoff in Riverside earlier this month is facing charges.
Jeffrey A. Brown, 62, was charged with two counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division.
He was arraigned last week, and his bond was set at $500,000.
Brown reportedly attacked a man with a hatchet on Brandt Pike on Feb. 17.
Riverside police responded to an apartment in the 1700 block around 6 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
Brown struck a man on the head and leg, resulting in the man needing staples, according to court records.
Riverside police described the man’s condition as serious but non-life-threatening.
Brown then reportedly took a metal cart and left the apartment. Officers found Brown down the street at his residence.
He initially refused to come outside, prompting a brief SWAT standoff, police said. He eventually surrendered to police and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
He remained in custody as of Tuesday morning.
