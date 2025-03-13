Man charged in teen’s shooting near Dayton park

He was arrested Tuesday night following a shooting on North Garland Avenue across from Washington Playground.

The shooting was reported around 3:25 p.m. at the park on West Second Street.

Dayton police responded to the park and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

A witness at the park said he heard eight to 10 gunshots and saw two juveniles running toward the basketball court, according to court records.

“(He) stated that he saw one of the males get struck by the rounds and drop to the ground,” an affidavit read.

During a media briefing on Wednesday Johns declined to comment on whether a second juvenile was with the victim and said the case was under investigation.

Police determined the shooting took place on North Garland Avenue.

A Flock camera in the 100 block captured a suspect vehicle, which police broadcasted to other law enforcement agencies in the area.

Johns said the Flock camera helped police identify a suspect within minutes.

“It gave us at least a lead to go on whereas without the Flock camera we would’ve had very little to go on,” he said.

Kettering police located the vehicle later Tuesday and arrested Banda.

Johns said the suspect had a 5.7 handgun in his possession.

During a search of the car investigators found three rounds that matched the caliber of the rounds found at the scene, according to court records.