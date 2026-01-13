Man charged with attempted murder following Eaton stabbing

The resisting arrest charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

On Friday Eaton officers responded to a residence for a reported stabbing.

Police found Daniels in the kitchen and tried to arrest him, but resisted and fought with officers, according to court documents.

Once Daniels was in custody, police began providing medical care to the victim, who had been stabbed multiple times.

A witness and the victim indicated they were talking to Daniels about the condition of his apartment and how it needed to be cleaned, according to court records.

“Without saying anything, Daniels went to a display of bayonet-style knives hanging on the wall, retrieved one and began stabbing (the victim),” an affidavit read. “Daniels stabbed (the victim) three times before turning his attention to (the witness).”

The witness got Daniels to drop knife and retreated to the kitchen to call 911.

Daniels is being held in the Preble County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.