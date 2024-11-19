Man charged with murder in Darke County stabbing

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

A Greenville Police Department lieutenant on scene noticed a “large blood trail on the catwalk to the upstairs apartments” and found the victim Kyle L. Brown, 35, lying on the ground and surrounded by blood, according to court documents.

The lieutenant began providing medical care to Brown, who was conscious at the time. Brown said McKnight stabbed him, but he was unsure why, according to court documents.

As the lieutenant continued providing aid, McKnight reportedly exited a neighboring apartment with a large sword. Crews began giving McKnight commands and he threw the sword to the ground and turned around and placed his arms behind his back.

Greenville Twp. Rescue then arrived and took over medical care of Brown.

The lieutenant began assisting with McKnight’s arrest.

“I asked McKnight why he stabbed Kyle, and he advised me because Kyle wouldn’t leave him alone,” the lieutenant wrote in an affidavit. “I then asked the defendant where he stabbed Kyle at and he advised on the catwalk.”

When asked if Brown threatened him, McKnight said no but admitted to stabbing Brown in the chest, according to court records.

CareFlight transported Brown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

McKnight was booked into the Darke County Jail and remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.