Man killed in Harrison Twp. road rage shooting ID’d; Suspect facing murder charges

A 22-year-old man who died following a road rage shooting in Harrison Twp. Sunday has been identified.

Gary Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene, at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Douglas Lee Sutton, 56, was charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The charges stem from a shooting reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday at Needmore Road and Webster Street.

Sutton was reportedly driving west on Needmore Road when the road rage incident involving another vehicle took place.

During the altercation, one of the drivers threw a bottle of water, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Sutton had a firearm and shot a round into the other vehicle while they were both stopped at a traffic light, according to court records.

The driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Bailey, was struck and died.

Sutton then drove away, heading south on Webster Street.

“The loss of a 22-year-old life over something so irrational is deeply disheartening,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. “This incident should prompt us all to reflect on the importance of fostering a culture of patience and respect while driving to prevent such senseless tragedies.”

Due to the severity of the incident, deputies called in the Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team and Regional Emergency Response Team to assist with the search. Investigators served search warrants in Harrison Twp., Riverside and Fairborn, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies arrested a person of interest, later identified as Sutton, at a Fairborn hotel and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail.

Sutton’s bond was set at $1 million on Tuesday.