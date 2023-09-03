1 person deceased after shooting in Harrison Twp.

By
8 minutes ago
One person is dead after a shooting in Harrison Twp. on Sunday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were initially dispatched around 2:10 p.m. on reports of a crash involving two vehicles at Webster Street and Needmore Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unknown what led to the shooting. A car crashed into a second vehicle, dispatch said.

Additional information is unavailable.

We will update as we learn more.

The shooting is under investigation.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

