Man dead following motorcycle crash in Miami County Sunday

A man died after a motorcycle went off the road and was found in a ditch in Bethel Twp. in Miami County Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:05 p.m., a person living in the 9500 block of Sullivan Road found the motorcyclist unconscious, according to a crash report filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital by Bethel Twp. medics where he was pronounced dead. We are working to confirm his identity.

An investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling north on Sullivan Road when it went off the road while trying to negotiate a bend, according to the crash report. The motorcycle was found in a ditch approximately 10 feet from the road.

