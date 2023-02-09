Man dies after crash into pole in Harrison Twp

Emergency crews were called at 9:26 p.m. to the area in front of the Rite Aid at 3875 Salem Avenue on a report of a vehicle crashed into a pole, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a green 2011 Chrysler 300 that had crashed into an RTA pole on the east side of the road, trapping a man in the driver’s seat.