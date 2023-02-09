Man dies after crash into pole in Harrison Twp

A man is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Harrison Township Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called at 9:26 p.m. to the area in front of the Rite Aid at 3875 Salem Avenue on a report of a vehicle crashed into a pole, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found a green 2011 Chrysler 300 that had crashed into an RTA pole on the east side of the road, trapping a man in the driver’s seat.
Harrison Twp. Fire personnel extracted the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said that a preliminary investigation found that the car was traveling south on Salem Avenue when it lost control and went off the left side of the road, crashing into the pole.
The crash remains under investigation.
