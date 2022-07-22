Man, dog dead following house fire in Riverside

A man and his dog are dead following an early morning house fire in Riverside Friday.
A passerby saw flames at the house in the 3200 block of Old Troy Pike and called 911 around 12:15 a.m., said City of Riverside Fire Department Chief Daniel Stitzel.
When firefighters arrived they worked to knock back flames until they were able to go inside and search the home. Once inside, crews found the man deceased, Stitzel said. His identity has not been released.
No other injuries were reported.
It’s not clear what caused the fire but it doesn’t look intentional at this time, the chief said. The fire started in the living room near where the man was found sitting.
The fire department is continuing to investigate and is working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. We will update this story as information is available.
