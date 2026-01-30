Man, dog found dead in burning house in Dayton

Crews immediately used a hose line for fire control. An initial search led to one man and dog found deceased inside the house, where “excess storage conditions in the home” posed a challenge for firefighters, the release said.

The name of the man found dead has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department’s fire investigations unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 937-333-TIPS.

Due to another nearby fire at the time of this fire, mutual aid for the South Delmar Avenue fire was provided by the Riverside Fire Department, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department and Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department.