Breaking: Teen missing from Trotwood may be in Alabama, child protection agency says

Man, dog found dead in burning house in Dayton

BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A man and dog were found dead Thursday afternoon inside a burning house in Dayton.

The Dayton Fire Department responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a residential fire alarm in the 100 block of South Delmar Avenue, where they encountered fire inside a one-and-a-half story single-family house, according to a release from the department.

Crews immediately used a hose line for fire control. An initial search led to one man and dog found deceased inside the house, where “excess storage conditions in the home” posed a challenge for firefighters, the release said.

The name of the man found dead has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department’s fire investigations unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 937-333-TIPS.

Due to another nearby fire at the time of this fire, mutual aid for the South Delmar Avenue fire was provided by the Riverside Fire Department, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department and Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department.

In Other News
1
Teen missing from Trotwood may be in Alabama, child protection agency...
2
Franklin historical home for sale draws national interest
3
Israeli company wants to open Dayton manufacturing hub, add 50 new jobs
4
New hotel, subdivision plans proposed for Beavercreek
5
Snowmobile rider ejected in Darke County, dies of injuries

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers public safety and crime. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.