Man escapes fire in Riverside, no injuries reported

When firefighters arrived, they found smoky conditions and quickly located a house on fire, City of Riverside Fire Department Battallion Chief Brian Taylor said.

“Crews went to work quickly to put the fire out,” he said. “There are no injuries.”

There was a man in the house at the time and he was able to escape without injuries, Taylor said.

It’s not clear what caused the fire. The house did not have any utilities and fire crews did not hear fire detectors, Taylor added.

A damage estimate was not available.